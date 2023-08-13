Retreats and reads: Glimpse into Korean presidential summers

Obligatory reading list

South Korean presidents like to reveal their summer reading lists, and their book picks often become bestsellers for the season. From these summer reads the Korean public tries to seek clues about the unspoken ideas held by the presidents, as well as their interests and what they might be looking into.

The unveiling of reading lists by presidents has come to be known as the “politics of book recommendations,” and one who prominently played this game is previous President Moon Jae-in. After leaving office in May of last year, Moon opened a bookstore in a mountainous neighbourhood of Pyeongsan in South Gyeongsang Province, where he retired. On social media, where he remains active, he regularly shares his current reads.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been in office for over a year, has not disclosed what he reads so far. He has once cited American economist Milton Friedman’s “Freedom to Choose” as one of his all-time favourites, with his mention leading to the book’s revision being published here after nearly two decades. In a meeting with top aides in February, he reportedly referred to a recently published book on semiconductors. While still a candidate in August 2021, he posted a snap of himself enjoying a book in casual attire at his home on his Instagram.