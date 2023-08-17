South Korea unveils 5-year plan to attract 300,000 foreign students

South Korea has seen higher numbers of foreign students in recent years, with 153,695 students entering Korea in 2020, 152,281 in 2021 and 166,892 in 2022, despite the coronavirus. Among them, nearly 30,000 foreign students graduate from Korean universities annually, the data showed.

But unlike global competitors such as Japan and the US, South Korea restricts international students’ pathways to residency and employment due to visa issues, and companies refrain from recruiting foreign applicants, ultimately driving them to other destinations or to return home.

Once the system takes effect, students with either a master’s or doctoral degree in science and technology can receive permanent resident status or Korean citizenship in three years instead of six. As part of post-graduation work programs, the Education Ministry will also help science and technology students gain work experience in their field at medium-sized companies after graduating.

Those with a D-2 visa, or student visa holders, will be able to work up to 40 hours per week. Previously, they were not allowed to work more than 25 hours per week. Foreign students can also do up to 30 hours of part-time work.

Separately, a “science card,” which includes incentives such as a longer stay in Korea, will be given to international students recruited by national research institutes.

To draw foreign talent from English-speaking countries, the Education Ministry plans to offer more courses taught in English at universities, since most such classes are in Korean. Tailor-made courses on academic writing and research ethics will be available on open online services that provide free education courses.

The ministry will also inject 80.7 billion won (US$60.4 million) into universities’ graduate school support projects -- a project aimed at improving universities’ academic climate and capacity to respond to societal changes -- to enhance the quality of the international student experience on campus.

The ministry will collaborate with regional administrations beyond Seoul to attract international talent to universities in these areas, which it sees as a measure that could rescue colleges in rural areas suffering from enrollment shortages.

It plans to rename international education zones “Global Talent focused Special Zones for the Internationalization of Education” to develop regional balance and foreign talent.

The government will also establish service centres for international students at overseas Korean education centres to encourage them to study in Korea.

For non-science students, the ministry will help them learn Korean culture and norms through courses at Korean language centres. They will also explore career paths through internship programs and hands-on experiences offered by universities and local governments.

More international exchange programs will be offered to elementary, middle and high schoolers so that young foreign students could later visit Korea for academic purposes.

“Strengthened trilateral cooperation between South Korea, the US and Japan, for example, could pave the way for more diverse youth exchanges and study abroad programs that could improve students’ intellectuality,” Lee said.

The Education Ministry also said it would establish a consultative body with related government offices. Under the scheme, the Justice Ministry will integrate its capacity to improve visa conditions. In addition, the Ministry of Science and ICT, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Finance Ministry will offer support for research activities and scholarship programs.

Park Jun-hee

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network