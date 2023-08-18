Korean teachers to be allowed to remove disruptive students, ban phones

Each school will be given the autonomy to develop its own guidelines according to its values and learning environment.

“Students’ rights were overly emphasized, which led to a decline in teachers’ rights and their education activities being disrespected. Teachers had difficulty cracking down on the use of phones (in class), which led to the violation of other students’ right to education,” Education Minister Lee Ju-ho said in a press briefing.

The policy was unveiled a month after the apparent suicide of an elementary school teacher sent shock waves across the country. The 23-year-old elementary school teacher in Seoul’s Seocho-gu died last month, reportedly after struggling to deal with an unruly student and excessive complaints from parents. The police have been investigating the case, but said overall they haven’t found anything to warrant criminal charges thus far.

Educators, however, have since demanded protection against their rights to manage the classroom effectively, discipline students appropriately and deal with “disrespectful” parents.

The new policy will also allow teachers to advise parents to seek counseling or expert treatment for their child if they think it is necessary for a student’s development.

Also, preschool heads will be given the right to establish rules on a kindergarten teacher’s duties and responsibilities, as well as how the kindergarten will arrange parent-teacher meetings and handle any infringement of educational activities. The rules will then be relayed to preschoolers’ guardians, and kindergartens will have to receive parental consent for the regulations.

When the rules are breached, the kindergarten will be able to expel or suspend the child or ask parents to receive parental education or counselling.

The ministry will also work to improve cooperation between special education teachers and teachers of regular classrooms. According to the ministry, the measures for special education teachers will be announced in the latter half of the year.