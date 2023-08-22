Japan to release Fukushima water into ocean from Thursday

An Australian radiation expert said on Tuesday that he views Japan’s plan to release treated water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant as safe, amid confirmation of the plan’s go-ahead.

Japan says the water will be filtered to remove most radioactive elements except for tritium, an isotope of hydrogen that is difficult to separate from water. The treated water will be diluted to well below internationally approved levels of tritium before being released into the Pacific.

University of Adelaide Associate Professor and Director for the Centre for Radiation Research, Education and Innovation, Tony Hooker, told Reuters that there are treated water releases from other nuclear facilities across the world that currently contain higher levels of tritium than the scheduled Fukushima one.

Hooker also highlighted the plan’s necessity to mitigate the risk of further endangering the area from potential earthquakes damaging the water storage tanks, adding that space is needed to further decommission the plant’s existing reactors.

IAEA said in July that it met international standards and that the impact it would have on people and the environment was negligible.

The water was used to cool the fuel rods of Fukushima Daiichi after it melted down in an accident caused by a huge tsunami in 2011 that battered Japan's eastern coast.

South Korea also said on Tuesday it sees no problem with the scientific or technical aspects of Japan's plan to release water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant but it does not necessarily support the plan.

The South Korean government said it had been notified by Japan of its decision and believes Japan will execute the release of the water according to the plan.

The administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has faced a fine line over the issue as it seeks to improve relations with Japan while the risk of a broader consumer backlash persists at home.

