Repatriation process expected to begin with 1,000 Rohingyas

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said on Sunday the government wants to begin repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar this year, initially with around 1,000 of the refugees.

“We have given a list of over 3,000. We need to make sure that families are not separated,” he told reporters at the foreign ministry in the capital.

The foreign secretary said they will get three months in hand if they start preparations from September to begin the repatriation.

He said a Bangladesh delegation will be visiting Myanmar next month while a team from Myanmar will be here to talk to Rohingyas as part of confidence-building measures.