Online vendors sued over Kim Jong-un T-shirts

Six right-wing activist groups have filed a joint civil lawsuit against two individual sellers, with e-commerce giants Naver and Coupang also named as defendants for displaying the product on their platforms. According to the complaint submitted to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, the involved parties allegedly violated Article 7 of the National Security Law, which prohibits actions that “praise, incite or propagate activities of an anti-government organization,” or the distribution and sale of such materials.

“The parties accused have done more than just paint a friendly image of Kim Jong-un; they knowingly threatened South Korea’s liberal democracy by praising and inciting the North Korean leader in clear violation of the National Security Law,” the plaintiffs claimed in the filing.