North Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA

On Saturday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea at around 4 a.m. The launch came two days after the allies wrapped up their 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise which Pyongyang has denounced as a rehearsal for invasion.

"A firing drill for simulated tactical nuclear attack was conducted at dawn of September 2 to warn the enemies of the actual nuclear war danger," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said, adding "two long-range strategic cruise missiles tipped with mock nuclear warheads were fired."

The North claimed the "nuclear strike mission" was "successfully" conducted, with the missiles flying a distance of 1,500 kilometres for 7,672 to 7,681 seconds, respectively, and detonating at a preset altitude of 150 metres above the target.