55 kg gold vanishes from Dhaka International Airport customs godown

Contacted, AKM Nurul Huda Azad, customs commissioner, said one of the warehouses was supposed to contain 200 kg of gold. But officers on Saturday found only around 145 kg.

“We have sought assistance from the police and intelligence agencies after learning about the matter,” he added.

As per the Customs Act 1969, intelligence officers or law enforcers are required to submit seized gold bars or jewellery to their nearest customs house within 24 hours.

The customs must deposit the gold permanently or temporarily to Bangladesh Bank within seven days, according to the law.

Asked why gold was stored in a godown with other items, Azad said owners were supposed to take the items after paying fines and taxes. “That’s why these were not deposited to Bangladesh Bank.”

“It seems the gold was stolen in phases. Usually, two AROs, each with a set of keys, are assigned to oversee these two godowns,” he said.

When taking charge of the godowns on November 10, last year, the AROs, now under investigation, were officially handed over the inventory, he said.

“If they signed the papers without physically checking what’s in there, then it is their responsibility,” he added.

How It All Began

On August 14, senior officials found six gold bars in a comparatively less secure place in a godown.

Officials then launched a thorough examination into the items that had arrived since 2020. Goldsmiths were called in to measure how much gold was there.