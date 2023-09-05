Slum dwellers rendered homeless as Delhi cleans up to host G20

Houses in slums like the one in Janta Camp are built over the years, like patchwork. Most of the residents work in nearby areas and have lived within the confines of their small homes for decades.

The demolitions started four months ago. Bulldozers visited Janta Camp on a hot morning in May, and video footage of the demolition shows temporary houses made of tin sheets being razed to the ground, as people who once called them home stand watching, some of them breaking down in tears.

Standing with the family's belongings stacked along the road, Devi did not know where to go.

"We have been living here for the last 25-30 years, where do we go now that our houses are suddenly demolished? We have no facilities or a place to live and we have become homeless and are on the road. I hope they (authorities) get sick and die and they will be cursed by the poor," said Devi, whose husband works as a clerk at the nearby Pragati Maidan, the summit's main venue.

Many of the city's 20 million residents live in largely unplanned districts that have mushroomed into existence over the years. A total of 49 demolition drives were conducted in the capital between April 1 and July 27, with 229 acres of government land being reclaimed as a result, Kaushal Kishore, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs said in parliament in July, adding that no houses had been demolished to beautify the city for the summit.