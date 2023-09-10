Interrogation paused over South Korean opposition leader's health

"The interrogation began at 10:30 a.m., but we stopped at 6:40 p.m. upon Lee's request, citing his health condition," the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office said in a statement.

The main opposition party leader has been on a hunger strike since Aug. 31 in a show of protest against the conservative People Power Party's President Yoon Suk Yeol, blasting Yoon for his passive stance toward Japan's release of radioactive water from crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. The prosecutor's office had ambulances and medical staff ready in case of emergency.

As Lee walked out of the prosecutors' office without completing the interrogation, Lee at around 9:43 p.m. Saturday reiterated his stance that the prosecution was politically motivated.

"As expected, none of the evidence (that I am involved in the illegal money transfer) was presented," Lee told reporters. "All that (prosecutors) presented to me was hearsay ... I feel pity for the politically motivated prosecution for tampering with (evidence) to make (an innocent person) a criminal in a nonsensical way."

Lee added that it is Yoon's responsibility to "settle down the crisis of war on the Korean Peninsula."