S Korea Parliament passes arrest motion against opposition leader, dismissal motion against PM

In a 149-136 vote during a plenary session, the Assembly passed the motion to lift arrest immunity for Lee of the main opposition Democratic Party, who faces breach of trust, bribery and other charges in connection with a scandal-ridden land development project and his alleged involvement in a company's illegal cash remittance to North Korea.

Six people abstained, while four votes were deemed invalid.

By law, sitting lawmakers are immune from arrest while parliament is in session and can be arrested only when the National Assembly consents to it. But the privilege came under criticism that it is abused to protect corrupt politicians.

Lee, who has been on a hunger strike for nearly three weeks in protest against government policies, had called for the motion's rejection, after earlier promising to give up the privilege of arrest immunity.