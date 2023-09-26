In Nepal's remote Mugu, children walk four hours to school

Dantaraj Nepali, 14, a ninth grader, walks for two hours every day to reach his school, the Kalika Secondary, in Libru, Mugu. To return home after classes takes him a three-hour walk uphill. Nepali hails from Musinmela, a remote, underdeveloped village in ward 2 of Soru Rural Municipality where residents struggle to access education and healthcare, among other services. The ward does have a basic school that runs classes up to grade 3, but if one is to continue their studies, they have to make the treacherous trek to Libru daily.

Dantaraj said that he never gets the time to complete the homework due to the stress and fatigue of walking so much. “I usually start walking early in the morning and complete homework after I reach school,” he said.

Almost three dozen students from Musinmela attend Kalika Secondary School in Libru, according to Dantaraj.

“The monsoon season is the hardest,” he said. “The road is prone to landslides so we have to be very careful.” But even that risky trip doesn’t ensure the students a good education, since the Kalika Secondary, established around 46 years ago, lacks adequate means and resources, and is struggling to accommodate the yearly increase in the number of students. The school can accommodate 200 students but currently has around 300 students, while there are only 11 teachers in total, according to Birendra Malla, head of the education unit of Soru Rural Municipality.