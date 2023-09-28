India keen to resume suspended FTA with Thailand

Nalinee, who also serves as an advisor to the prime minister, said that she recently discussed the possibility of resuming the suspended FTA with India with Nagesh Singh, India’s ambassador to Thailand.

In 2006, Thailand and India entered into an FTA under the Early Harvest Scheme, covering tariff exemption on 83 products including fresh fruits, cereals, processed meat, minerals, chemicals, automotive parts and electrical appliances, said Nalinee.

The FTA was suspended in 2016 after India shifted to negotiating an FTA with Asean nations to expand its export markets, she added.

Nalinee said India viewed Thailand as having high investment potential and as one of the economic hubs in the Indo-Pacific region, and the sub-continent was therefore interested in restoring the suspended FTA with Thailand.

Both sides hope the restored FTA will lead to expanded operations of the Thai-Indian joint trade committee and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), of which Thailand is a member.

The two sides agreed that the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), of which both Thailand and India are members, could serve as a platform to address and solve trade obstacles and boost cooperation with other member countries.