No partying in Shibuya over Halloween, Thais told

In a facebook post on Thursday, the embassy said it had received a notification from the mayor of Shibuya, asking for cooperation from Thais in Japan to avoid Tokyo’s major commercial area during the Halloween festival, which runs from October 27 to November 1.

The embassy cited an announcement published in City News Shibuya, a monthly publication of the Shibuya City Office, which stated that no events for Halloween will be allowed on Shibuya streets.

The announcement also said that drinking alcohol in public spaces such as streets and parks will be banned in the area around Shibuya Station from 6pm on October 27 to midnight on November 1.

The ban is in accordance with Article 6 of the Ordinance on Ensuring a Safe and Secure Environment in the Area Around Shibuya Station, it added.

The publication also explained that Shibuya City has issued a “No Drinking on the Street” declaration on August 30 this year. The declaration aims to curb public drinking around Shibuya Station, which has increased since the Covid-19 pandemic and resulted in obstruction of traffic, littering, late-night noise and other “problematic behaviours”.

Though not stated, it is thought the embassy’s warning was a move to prevent party-loving Thais from unknowingly breaking city rules.