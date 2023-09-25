Never too old to start a boy band in greying Japan

The sprightly Tanioka told The Straits Times: “I don’t want to be seen or treated like an old man.”

The group Ji-Pop both references the genre J-Pop and pays homage to their seniority with the word “ji”, which means “old man” in Japanese. What began as a public relations coup for their native western Japan region of Kochi, among the oldest and least-populated of Japan’s 47 prefectures, soon caught the attention of the record company.

“Precisely because we are old, we can seize new challenges by making the most of our previous experiences, rather than just sit around and grow old,” Tanioka said.

That is the healthy, active ageing mindset that Japan wants its seniors to adopt.

Japan has the world’s oldest population, and more than one in 10 Japanese are aged 80 or older.

The country has one of the world’s top life expectancy rates – 87.09 years for women and 81.05 years for men – and has in its midst senior citizen influencers, octogenarian politicians and football players, and a 90-year-old mountaineer who summited Mount Everest three times as a senior citizen.

Honouring the elderly is so ingrained in Japanese culture – as they are respected for their experience and wisdom – that seniors have long been feted. In the Shinto religion, rituals have traditionally been held to celebrate milestone ages in life starting from 60 years old, when the 12 zodiac signs, which are similar to the Chinese zodiac, complete a full cycle.

From the age of 60, milestone ages that are celebrated are those ending with zero, such as 70, 80 and 90, and those with repeated numbers, such as 66, 77 and 88. In modern times, honouring the elderly was formalised as Respect for the Aged Day, an annual public holiday in September since 1966.