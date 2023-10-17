HD Korea Shipbuilding to build world's first ammonia-powered vessel by 2026

The company said it has decided to adopt a dual-fuel engine using both ammonia and liquefied petroleum gas for two ship orders made by Belgian shipping firm Exmas in March.

The ships, slated for construction at the Hyundai Mipo Shipyard in Ulsan, measure 45,000 cubic meters, classifying them as "medium-sized vessels" by industry standards. They will have the capability to run on ammonia and transport both ammonia and LPG.