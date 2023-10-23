Over 40% of South Korean manufacturers say they need more foreign workers

The survey was conducted by the Korea Enterprise Federation, one of the major business lobbies here, with a total of 615 small and medium-sized businesses with fewer than 300 employees, in August and September.

Of the total, 36.9 % responded in favour of expanding the E-9 visa quota -- currently at 120,000 -- to hire more foreign workers next year, while 58.7 % said this year’s level should be maintained. Only 4.4 % supported a reduction.

Across industries, the manufacturing sector showed the highest support for expanding the quota, at 42.5 %, followed by 21 % in the service sector and 17.2 % in the construction sector. Among “root industries” -- industrial fields related to the infrastructure of manufacturing such as casting and moulding -- the approval rate was 50.3 %.

The manufacturing sector accounted for most of the 120,000 E-9 visas issued this year with some 75,000. Only 3,000 and 1,000 were allotted for the construction and service sectors, respectively.