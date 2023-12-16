Srettha holds talks with JETRO chief, Kubota execs in Tokyo
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Saturday met with executives of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) and machinery giant Kubota Corporation to discuss future cooperation in trading, investment, agriculture, and personnel development.
Srettha, who is also the finance minister, is in Japan this week to attend the ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit to mark the 50th anniversary of their relationship on Sunday.
On Saturday morning, the Thai PM travelled to Okura Tokyo Hotel in Tokyo to meet with Norihiko Ishiguro, president of JETRO, an organisation that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world.
Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said that Srettha applauded JETRO for its vital role in publicising information about investment opportunities in Thailand to Japanese corporations, as well as ensuring that they receive investment privileges offered under the Thai government’s policy.
JETRO’s efforts have resulted in several Japanese companies establishing and expanding their regional branches in Thailand over the past years, he added.
The JETRO president said the agency is committed to promoting more trade and investment between the two countries, with focus on the open development of innovations in key industries, collaborating with Thai authorities in addressing social issues, as well as promoting the development of Thai and Japanese personnel in both countries.
Chai said the two parties also discussed the possibility of setting up JETRO’s regional headquarters in Thailand to further promote economic cooperation in the region.
He added that Srettha met with executives of Kubota Corporation, Japan’s No. 1 and the world’s third biggest manufacturer of agricultural machinery, shortly after meeting the JETRO president in Tokyo.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, Srettha said that the talks with Kubota executives covered cooperative efforts to use the company’s technology and know-how to increase agricultural output in Thailand, which will eventually improve the farmers’ revenue and quality of life.
“We were discussing a pilot project for soybean cultivation, using innovation that requires no burning of the field from start to finish,” said Srettha. “We will evaluate the result against the traditional method next year in terms of output and income, as well as the emission of PM2.5.”
PM2.5 is fine particulate matter that is 2.5 microns or less in diameter and can be inhaled, boosting the risk of health problems like heart disease, asthma and low birth rate. The main sources of PM2.5 pollution are vehicle emissions, construction sites and open burning of agricultural waste.