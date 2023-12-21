Taiwan Independence: Crucial in candidates' first policy speeches
In China's eyes, all three Taiwan presidential candidates are separatists, the frontrunner to be the island's next leader said on Wednesday in a fractious joint televised address with the other contenders.
In a live televised pre-election policy address by the three presidential candidates - Vice President Lai Ching-te, from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Hou Yu-ih from Taiwan's largest opposition party the Kuomintang, and former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je of the much smaller Taiwan People's Party - topic related to Taiwan independence and its relationship with China was the top agenda.
Lai told the other contenders not to 'foolishly' allow China to define Taiwan independence while Hou, whose party traditionally favours close ties with China but denies being pro-Beijing, said he opposes 'one country, two systems', referring to the Hong Kong model of self-governance China has offered to Taiwan, though it enjoys next to no political support on the island.
Ko made only a brief mention of China, concentrating instead on issues like the high cost of housing which has won him support with young voters.
The January 13 presidential and parliamentary elections will define Chinese-claimed Taiwan's ties with Beijing and are happening as China steps up military activities around the island to assert its sovereignty claims.
Beijing has portrayed the vote as a choice between war and peace.
Reuters