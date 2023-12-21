Taiwan Independence: Crucial in candidates' first policy speeches

In a live televised pre-election policy address by the three presidential candidates - Vice President Lai Ching-te, from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Hou Yu-ih from Taiwan's largest opposition party the Kuomintang, and former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je of the much smaller Taiwan People's Party - topic related to Taiwan independence and its relationship with China was the top agenda.

Lai told the other contenders not to 'foolishly' allow China to define Taiwan independence while Hou, whose party traditionally favours close ties with China but denies being pro-Beijing, said he opposes 'one country, two systems', referring to the Hong Kong model of self-governance China has offered to Taiwan, though it enjoys next to no political support on the island.