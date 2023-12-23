South Korea aims to attract young foreign caregivers

The ministry is seeking ways to allow D-10 visa holders to acquire nursing qualifications, it said Thursday. D-10 is considered a "job-seeker visa," which is designed for individuals who have graduated from Korean universities or have worked in the country for at least one year. Once a D-10 visa holder earns a nursing certificate and is employed at a sanatorium or nursing hospital, an E-7 visa, a type of work visa for foreign nationals will be issued.

The government plans to push a policy that gives incentives to those who have worked for a certain period in the sector, likely two to three years, to obtain permanent residence or a residency visa.

"A permanent residence visa is what foreigners want the most, so incentives like this can be one of the inducements," the ministry official said.