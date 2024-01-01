S. Korean shipbuilders rank 2nd in new global orders in 2023

Local shipbuilders clinched a combined 10.01 million compensated gross tons (CGTs) in new orders this year, accounting for 24 per cent of the 41.49 million global total, according to the data provided by global market researcher Clarkson Research Service.

The South Korean industry's total was down 37.6 per cent from a year earlier. The global tally also went down 18.7 per cent from 2022.