SUNDAY, January 07, 2024
South Korean opposition leader stabbed in the neck

TUESDAY, January 02, 2024

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, was attacked by an unidentified person Tuesday during his visit to Busan.

He had been visiting the site of a new airport in Gadeok-do, an island off the coast of the port city when the attack occurred. The attacker was apprehended at the scene.

Lee sustained an injury to his neck and has received emergency treatment, but the severity of the injury remains unclear.

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, lies on the floor after he was attacked Tuesday by an unidentified individual during his visit to Busan. (Yonhap)

Yoon Min-sik

The Korean Herald

Asia News Network

