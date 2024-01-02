South Korean opposition leader stabbed in the neck
Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, was attacked by an unidentified person Tuesday during his visit to Busan.
He had been visiting the site of a new airport in Gadeok-do, an island off the coast of the port city when the attack occurred. The attacker was apprehended at the scene.
Lee sustained an injury to his neck and has received emergency treatment, but the severity of the injury remains unclear.
Yoon Min-sik
The Korean Herald
Asia News Network