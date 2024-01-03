‘It was a miracle’: How passengers escaped a JAL fireball in Tokyo

But when JAL516 followed that route to Haneda on Jan 2, what unfolded was a runway collision that is baffling aviation experts and a smooth evacuation and rescue that some described as miraculous.

All 379 passengers and crew escaped the Airbus A350 aircraft which erupted into a fireball after colliding with a smaller Coast Guard plane shortly after landing. Five of the six Coast Guard plane crew were killed.

Satoshi Yamake, 59, was returning to the capital where he works in the telecoms sector after visiting relatives in his home town.

His mind drifted to the reunion with his wife, Mika, as the wheels skidded on the tarmac before he was shaken by a rattling and a bang and then turned to see the engine on fire outside his window.

The collision happened almost instantly after touching down at 5.46 pm, the airline said.

The captain had been given permission to land but likely could not see the Coast Guard’s smaller Bombardier-built Dash-8 maritime patrol plane below, airline executives said at a late-night press conference.