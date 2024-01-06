India Navy rescues bulk carrier crew after Arabian Sea hijack attempt

The Indian Navy's Mission Deployed platforms played a crucial role in responding swiftly to this maritime incident. Upon receiving the distress signal on the UKMTO portal, the Indian Navy launched a Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) and redirected INS Chennai, already deployed for maritime security operations, to assist the imperilled vessel.

The MPA conducted a flyover early Friday morning, establishing contact with the vessel and ensuring the safety of the crew. Ongoing monitoring of the situation, in coordination with other agencies and the Maritime Security Forces in the area, is part of the continued efforts by the Indian Navy.

In an official release, the Indian Navy reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the region, working collaboratively with international partners and friendly foreign countries.

