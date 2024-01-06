India Navy rescues bulk carrier crew after Arabian Sea hijack attempt
The Indian Navy successfully rescued the crew of a merchant vessel in the Arabian Sea, thwarting an attempted hijack on Friday. The operation, executed by Indian Navy personnel, involved boarding the vessel and thoroughly searching its upper deck.
The incident unfolded when an Indian Navy warship intercepted the Liberian-flagged MV Lila Norfolk bulk carrier, responding swiftly to a report received just 460 nautical miles off Somalia. According to information from the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency, about five to six armed individuals had boarded the vessel on Thursday, prompting the ship's crew to seek refuge in the ship's citadel.
All 21 crew members, including 15 Indians, were successfully evacuated by the navy. Currently, efforts are underway to restore power to the vessel to enable it to resume its voyage. The MV Lila Norfolk, destined for Khalifa bin Salman in Bahrain, had been targeted by unknown armed personnel.
The Indian Navy's Mission Deployed platforms played a crucial role in responding swiftly to this maritime incident. Upon receiving the distress signal on the UKMTO portal, the Indian Navy launched a Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) and redirected INS Chennai, already deployed for maritime security operations, to assist the imperilled vessel.
The MPA conducted a flyover early Friday morning, establishing contact with the vessel and ensuring the safety of the crew. Ongoing monitoring of the situation, in coordination with other agencies and the Maritime Security Forces in the area, is part of the continued efforts by the Indian Navy.
In an official release, the Indian Navy reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the region, working collaboratively with international partners and friendly foreign countries.
Reuters
The Statesman