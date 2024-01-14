Taiwan voters rebuff China, ruling party gets third presidential term

Instead, Sung added, China will likely resort to a “maximum pressure campaign,” including military and economic coercion.

As vice president, Lai helped promote Taiwan’s interests internationally.

He stopped in New York and San Francisco on his way to Latin America in August in a move that was criticized by Beijing.

That visit was part of a diplomatic mission to Paraguay, one of a dozen countries that still maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Many countries, including the U.S., formally recognize the People’s Republic of China but maintain unofficial ties with Taiwan.

Lai said at the time that it was important to meet foreign counterparts to convey the message that Taiwan “persists in its democracy, human rights and freedom and actively takes part in international affairs.”

U.S. President Joe Biden was asked about the election in Taiwan as he left the White House on Saturday to spend the weekend at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland.

“We do not support independence,” he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Lai, and also “the Taiwan people for once again demonstrating the strength of their robust democratic system and electoral process.”

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said he will be asking the chairs of the relevant House committees to lead a delegation to Taipei following Lai’s inauguration in May.

Lai has pointed to China’s firing of missiles and other military drills in the Taiwan Strait in 1996 as a “defining moment” that drew him into politics.

In an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal in July, he vowed to maintain the status quo, saying that was in the best interests of Taiwan and international community. He also drew a line between Taiwan and Ukraine and the rise of authoritarianism globally “have awakened the international community to the fragility of democracy.”

In that article, he called for a buildup of Taiwan’s military deterrence capabilities, strengthening economic security, forging partnerships with democracies worldwide and “steady and principled cross-strait leadership.”

Lai has held several prominent jobs in addition to vice president, including premier, legislator and mayor of the southern city of Tainan. He originally is a physician and has a master’s in public health from Harvard.

During his and President Tsai Ing-wen’s tenure, Taiwan increased arms acquisitions from the United States, which is bound by its law to provide the island with weapons needed to protect itself.

His running mate is former U.S. envoy Bi-khim Hsiao.

China issued a strong rebuke in 2022 when Lai became the highest-ranking Taiwanese official in decades to visit nearby Japan to attend the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

AP

Photo by Reuters