Taiwan election result could put South Korea-China relations to test

As China effectively refused to accept the result of the high-stakes election, concerns are mounting as South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol administration has been openly tilting toward cooperation with the United States and Japan to handle nuclear provocations on the Korean Peninsula.

In particular, Yoon has reiterated his stance of opposing China's attempt to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait by force, unlike previous South Korean administrations.

An expert said that the new Taiwanese leader’s emphasis on closer alignment with the pro-democracy bloc was something he has in common with the current South Korean administration.

“Lai touched on the message of democracy versus authoritarianism in his speech to a victory rally, which resonates with our administration’s efforts to strengthen the alliance with countries with shared values such as the US and Japan,” said Cho Hyung-jin, a Chinese studies professor at Incheon National University.