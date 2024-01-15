Taiwan election result could put South Korea-China relations to test
The victory of Lai Ching-te of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party in the presidential election on Saturday will put the relationship between South Korea and China to the test, given Seoul's unique geopolitical position and the need to strike a balance between Beijing and Washington.
As China effectively refused to accept the result of the high-stakes election, concerns are mounting as South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol administration has been openly tilting toward cooperation with the United States and Japan to handle nuclear provocations on the Korean Peninsula.
In particular, Yoon has reiterated his stance of opposing China's attempt to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait by force, unlike previous South Korean administrations.
An expert said that the new Taiwanese leader’s emphasis on closer alignment with the pro-democracy bloc was something he has in common with the current South Korean administration.
“Lai touched on the message of democracy versus authoritarianism in his speech to a victory rally, which resonates with our administration’s efforts to strengthen the alliance with countries with shared values such as the US and Japan,” said Cho Hyung-jin, a Chinese studies professor at Incheon National University.
Although Biden said after Saturday's election that he "(does) not support independence (of Taiwan)," in line with China's stance, geopolitical concerns in the region surrounding the Taiwan Strait are mounting. Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office was quoted as saying by Xinhua News Agency that Lai's victory "cannot represent the mainstream public opinion on the island."
South Korea's government official was quoted as saying by the Yonhap News Agency that Seoul "expect(s) peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait to be maintained and the peaceful development of cross-strait relations."
Moreover, from South Korea's standpoint, the country cannot ignore the Taiwan Straits' significance as a vital shipping route for South Korean trade, as nearly half of all container ships to and from South Korean ports travel along the strait between China's mainland and Taiwan.
Son Ji-hyoung
Kim Arin
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network