Red Sea attack fears disrupt global trade patterns

Japanese shipping operator Nippon Yusen suspended sailings through the Red Sea on Tuesday after Yemen's Houthi movement vowed to step up attacks on vessels in the region.

The Iran-allied Houthi group has threatened to expand its targets to include US ships in response to American and British strikes on its sites in Yemen.

Attacks by the Houthis on ships in the area since November have impacted companies and alarmed major powers, in an escalation of Israel's more than three-month war with Hamas militants in Gaza, the group says it is acting in solidarity with Palestinians.

As well as disrupting supply chains, there are fears that the attacks could make it more difficult for policymakers to keep global inflation in check.

British and American ships had become "legitimate targets" due to the strikes launched on Yemen last week, Nasruldeen Amer, a spokesperson for the Houthis, told Al Jazeera.

The Houthis had previously said they would attack only Israeli ships or those en route to Israel.

Underlining concerns, Nippon Yusen, also known as NYK Line, has instructed its vessels navigating near the Red Sea to wait in safe waters and is considering route changes, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In the latest apparent attack, the US Central Command said Houthi forces in Yemen struck the US-owned and operated dry bulk ship Gibraltar Eagle with an anti-ship ballistic missile on Monday. There were no reports of injuries or significant damage.