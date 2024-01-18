Nepal will never join any military alliance, says foreign minister
Addressing the Non-Aligned Movement ministerial meeting in Uganda, the foreign minister says Nepal will never accept to be a part of the security pact of any country.
Foreign Minister NP Saud on Wednesday reiterated Nepal’s policy of never joining any military alliance.
“We never join any military alliance and never accept to be a part of the security pact of any country,” said Foreign Minister Saud while speaking at the Non-Aligned Movement ministerial meeting in Kampala, Uganda.
“Nepal’s commitment to NAM’s objectives and principles extends beyond the corridors of summit meetings. The constitution of Nepal itself embraces the principles of NAM as a basis of her foreign policy. We always conduct independent, objective, balanced, and non-aligned foreign policy.”
The foreign minister further said NAM must assert its collective voice to create an inclusive global order where all countries can prosper together, sharing global affluence equitably.
“NAM should focus on the achievement of SDGs and other internationally agreed development goals, including the Paris Agreement in the spirit of leaving no one behind, embracing the power of technology to drive progress for all, and ensuring climate justice for vulnerable countries and regions,” he said.
“To this end, we must advocate for strong collaboration at the global level, while securing collaboration among ourselves for trade, investment, technology transfer, and more.”
Saud informed the international community about Nepal’s efforts to graduate from LDC status and achieve its aspiration of development and prosperity.
“Nepal is committed to taking up its role to make the world peaceful, prosperous, and more sustainable for us as well as the generations to come,” he said.
The Kathmandu post
Asia News Network