Bangladesh's tea production in 2023 hit all-time high

Although tea gardens witnessed lower production at the beginning of the season due to a lack of rainfall, favourable weather from then onwards, combined with supportive measures, led to a bumper harvest, according to tea board officials and tea garden owners.

However, tea garden owners continue to be discontented as prices remain low year-round.

BTB Member (Finance & Trade) Mohammad Nurullah Noori informed The Daily Star yesterday that the final calculation of annual tea production by the 168 gardens and small farmers in the northern region of the nation showed a 9.69% year-on-year increase, up from 93.83 million kgs in 2022.

Terming the yield as the highest in 170 years, Bangladesh Tea Board Chairman Major General Md Ashraful Islam said coordinated efforts from stakeholders, including the commerce ministry, tea board and garden owners, had ensured the record yield.