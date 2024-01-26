Bangkok hosts bilateral talks between the US and China
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Bangkok on January 26-27 as part of bilateral discussions. The two delegations will look to discuss security issues in the Red Sea and to manage relations between the two global powers.
The discussion aims to maintain strategic communication and responsibly manage the relationship between the two nations. Minister Wang and the advisor discussed the regional security landscape, including the situations in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Myanmar.
Additionally, there will also discuss how to enhance the economic partnership between the US and China. Both sides reaffirmed their intentions to further strengthen the alliance and partnership
This meeting is a follow-up to commitments made in San Francisco during the APEC meetings between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping.
Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, detailed that the invitations were extended on behalf of Thai Foreign Minister Dr. Parnpree Bahiddara-Ankara.
This visit by Minister Wang marks his first official state visit to the Kingdom since July 2022.
Bangkok is set to host the Thailand - United States Strategic Defense Dialogue, at the last meeting, diplomats met to discuss further Thai-US economic and political cooperation