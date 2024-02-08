Sri Lanka to join RCEP, economic turnaround achieved

The president said at the inauguration of the fifth session of the ninth parliament that there has been a significant turnaround in the nation's economic landscape.

Presenting his policy statement, Wickremesinghe said that despite the 1.9% gross domestic product (GDP) deficit in 2022, Sri Lanka achieved a surplus by the end of 2023, marking the first such occurrence since 1977.

He said the country's tax registrations have surged from 437,547 to 1,000,029 between 2022 and 2023, and inflation, which stood at 50.6% last year, has dramatically decreased to a mere 6.4% today.

Wickremesinghe also revealed that there has been a substantial increase in tourist arrivals.

From 194,495 visitors in 2021, arrivals surged to 1,487,303 in 2023, with over 200,000 tourists visiting in January this year, he said, projecting a further increase in annual tourist arrivals to 5 million in the future.

Wickremesinghe added that despite a 7.8% GDP contraction and six consecutive quarters of negative growth since 2022, the nation rebounded with a 1.6% growth rate in the third quarter of 2023.