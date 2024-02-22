South Korea hospitals strain as trainee doctors halt work for 3rd day.

A confrontation between doctors and the government over the plan to raise the medical school admission quota by 2,000 seats intensified as authorities pledged to seek arrest warrants in principle for those who spearhead the collective resignations by interns and resident doctors nationwide.

As of Wednesday night, 9,275 trainee doctors, or 74.4% of all junior doctors, have submitted their resignations, and 8,024 of them have left their worksites, Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo told reporters.

Park said the government has ordered more than 6,000 trainee doctors to return to work. So far, the ministry has received about 150 complaints in connection with the trainee doctors' collective resignations.