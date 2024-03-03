Marriages in Korea fall by 40% within a decade

By gender, 43.8 % of men expressed a positive view, while the corresponding figure for females reached 28 %, down from 66.1 % and 46.9 %, respectively.

In terms of age groups, there has been a notable shift among Koreans in their 20s away from marriage. The percentage of marriages in the age group 25 to 29 dropped from 59.5 % in 2012 to 36.1 % in 2022. Meanwhile, those aged 30 to 34 showed the highest preference for marriage at 39.2 %, down from 54.3 % a decade ago.

For young Koreans, the most significant impediment to marriage was money.

The highest percentage of respondents 33.7 % cited a lack of financial resources as the primary obstacle to marriage, followed by 17.3 % who expressed a lack of necessity for marriage. Other challenges included concerns about the burdens of childbirth and childrearing at 11 %, and unstable employment conditions at 10.2 %.

The country recorded 230,000 newborns last year, reflecting a 7.7 % decrease from the previous year's figure of 249,186. It represents a 47.3 % decline in comparison to a decade before when the number of newborns stood at 436,455.

Meanwhile, the drop in the fertility rate to 0.72 last year marked the sixth consecutive year with a fertility rate below 1, dating back to 2018, according to Statistics Korea on Thursday. Korea's fertility rate was already significantly below the 2.1 level considered necessary to maintain a stable population.

The quarterly figure fell to a shocking 0.65, during the final three months of 2023, the data showed. The statistics agency anticipates the yearly figure to decline to 0.68 this year.

