China, Vietnam, Thailand lead Cambodia’s Jan imports

In January, the country’s imports from international markets amounted to $2.09 billion. Of this, $1.57 billion worth of goods were imported from the three countries, comprising 75.32% of the total and marking a slight increase from 74.4% in the same period of 2023, according to the GDCE.

Breaking down the figures, imports from China were valued at $1.033 billion, making up 49.4% of the total. Goods from Vietnam were worth $304.57 million or 14.6%, while imports from Thailand totalled $236.93 million, accounting for 11.3%.

Other major import origins include Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Lim Heng, vice-president of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (CCC), explained to The Post the significance of the geographical proximity and large production capacity of China, Vietnam and Thailand.