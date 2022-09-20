Hong Kong may face second-highest fiscal deficit ever: finance chief

The deficit would mark the second-highest ever, behind only the HK$232.5 billion record in 2020, Chan said, adding that the number will be even worse if it excludes the HK$35 billion raised through the issuing of Green Bonds this year.

The government’s financial reserves may also fall further, to about HK$800 billion, the finance chief warned.

“Both the external economic momentum and conditions of local markets have encountered a strike by the pandemic and the tightened monetary policies of central banks,” he said.

Revenue from profits and salary taxes is going to fall short of expectations because of faltering exports, private consumption and investment, while stamp-duty and land-sale incomes are also weak, Chan added.

On Friday, the government announced it will further extend the rental or fee concessions applicable to government properties and short-term tenancies and waivers to alleviate enterprises’ financial pressures.

Chan said one of the government’s priorities is improving people’s livelihoods in the short and medium term while maintaining healthy and sustainable public finances at the same time.

According to recent research by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council released on Monday, Covid-19-related issues have remained among the top concerns for Hong Kong exporters over the next three months.