Rumours that President Xi arrested in coup 'fake news', says Thai expert on China

It quoted Twitter posts claiming that Beijing airport had cancelled 6,000 international and domestic flights and that sale of train tickets had been suspended.

The report quoted News Highland Vision as saying that former Chinese president Hu Jintao and ex-PM Wen Jiabao, along with former Standing Committee member Song Ping now controlled the security bureau of the Chinese Communist Party.

It cited other tweets claiming PLA vehicles were moving towards Beijing on September 22, as well as posts of flight radar apps showing zero aircraft activity over Beijing.

However, the Times pointed out that international news outlets and the Chinese Foreign Ministry were silent on the rumours. Neither has the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported any news of a coup or political transition in China during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in Bangkok informed Thai media that the rumours were untrue. Argentina’s embassy in Beijing also dismissed the reports in Indian media as fake news, according to the Phujadkarn website.

It added that Thai students in China have tweeted that the situation in the country remains normal. Phujadkarn quoted the students as saying that no flights were cancelled in China and the Internet was not cut. The Thai students reportedly expressed puzzlement at why media outside China were playing up coup rumours, adding that they had detected no irregular events.