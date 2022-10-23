China’s Xi takes helm for 3rd term, backed by leadership team stacked with allies

The new Politburo Standing Committee, made up of seven men, includes four newcomers, all Xi loyalists.

A shocking exclusion is vice-premier Hu Chunhua, who had been tipped to be promoted.

Another surprise is the elevation of Shanghai party chief Li Qiang to No 2. He is set to be the next premier. Li came under flak for his handling of the Shanghai Covid-19 outbreak.

The new team in order of rank: Xi, 69; Li Qiang, 63; Zhao Leji, 65; Wang Huning, 67; Cai Qi, 66; Xi’s top aide Ding Xuexiang, 60; and Guangdong party chief Li Xi, 66.

Li Xi will likely be the next anti-corruption czar, after emerging as the top-ranking official among 133 members newly elected to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection on Saturday.

The four new seats were vacated by Premier Li Keqiang, 67; third-ranked Li Zhanshu, 72; fourth-ranked Wang Yang, 67; and seventh-ranked Han Zheng, 68, who will retire.

The exclusion of Hu Chunhua, a protege of former leader Hu Jintao and a member of the Communist Youth League faction, is an indication that Xi has consolidated enough power to dispense with the balance of factional power.

The wider Politburo and Central Military Commission leaders will also be made known on Sunday.