Popularity of Red tourism jumps among Chinese youth

The Nanhu Revolutionary Memorial in Jiaxing, East China’s Zhejiang province, is a first-class museum, which manages the site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

One of the memorial’s highlights popular with young people is the Red Boat team, which consists of many experienced docents, or guides who work at a museum.

Yuan Jing, a researcher at the memorial, said the Red Boat team was set up to approach younger people by recounting revolutionary stories in a way that they can easily understand.

“We come to the place where young people gather,” Yuan said. The team so far has brought its elaborately designed courses about the CPC’s history to many colleges and universities.

“The Red Boat team staged a sitcom at our university. That was a very novel form and I felt like I was on the Red Boat that year,” said Zhang Mengnan, a graduate student of Zhejiang Sci-Tech University.

Bringing the revolutionary past to places outside the memorial is a strategy that many such places have taken forward. The memorial of the First National Congress of the CPC in Shanghai, the former site where the founding fathers of the CPC secretly convened a meeting, is one of them.