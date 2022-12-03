First fruit transportation train launched on China-Laos Railway

This is the first special train for fruit transportation running along the China-Laos railway, which went into operation on Dec 3, 2021.

The train is loaded with 25 refrigerated containers of Thai longan, Lao banana and other fruits, with a total value of more than 5.5 million yuan (about 783,200 U.S. dollars).

The China-Laos railway is the first international railway project built with Chinese investment and the full application of Chinese management and technical standards. It is a docking project between the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and Laos' strategy to convert itself from a landlocked country to a land-linked hub.

The railway has enhanced connectivity between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) member states and greatly reduced the cross-border transportation cost. It has expanded the bilateral markets and promoted the development of logistics, industry and trade of countries along the railway line.