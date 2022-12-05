China increasing arms exports to Middle East and Eastern Europe

According to data released in March by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, China’s arms exports from 2017 to 2021 accounted for 4.6% of the global total, making it the fourth largest arms exporter in the world after the United States, Russia and France.

The volume of China’s exports during this period decreased by 31% from the 2012-2016 period, possibly affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, “Chinese arms capabilities have improved, and exports are expanding,” a diplomatic source in Beijing said.

According to a SIPRI report released in December, the combined arms sales of five Chinese companies in 2020 was an estimated $66.8 billion (about ¥8.69 trillion), up 4.6% from the previous year. Chinese companies had the second largest share of the global arms market after U.S. firms.

China’s largest export destination was Pakistan, which is at odds with India — 47% of China’s arms exports went to Pakistan from 2017 to 2021. By March this year, China had exported its J-10C fighter jets mounted with domestically produced engines to Pakistan for the first time, and last November, China delivered a state-of-the-art frigate.

China has a border dispute in Kashmir with India and is exporting arms to countries near India. Bangladesh, located to the east, was the second largest export destination, accounting for 16% of China’s arms exports over 2017 to 2021. China also sends military aircraft and other equipment to Myanmar.