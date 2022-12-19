Funeral homes and crematoriums busy amid Covid-hit Beijing

Hearses were also seen queueing at a crematorium in the Chinese capital on Sunday. Reuters could not immediately establish if the deaths and increased demand for cremation were due to Covid-19.

“After you're infected, it depends on the individual's health to decide if you are well or not. We try as far as it's possible to not spread it to the elderly and children,” one Beijing resident told Reuters.

China reported two new Covid-19 deaths for Sunday, compared with none the previous day, increasing the nation's fatalities to 5,237, the National Health Commission said on Monday.