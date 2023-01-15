China reports 59,938 Covid-19 related deaths at hospitals from Dec 8 to Jan 12

Jiao Yahui, head of the National Health Commission's medical administration bureau, said that 5,503 fatalities were caused by respiratory failure induced by the infection, and the other 54,435 cases had died with preexisting illnesses.

The average age of deaths during said period is 80.3, and over 90 % of them had suffered from chronic illnesses, she said.

"Winter is also the peak season for respiratory and cardiovascular diseases among the elderly. With the spread of the Covid-19 disease, the number of elderly deaths is relatively large and we are attaching greater significance to protecting elderly patients and saving their lives," she said.