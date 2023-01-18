Speakers of Southeast Asian languages help drive cross-border biz in Nanning

The city is incubating its cross-border e-commerce live-streaming business as a result of the talent living there being fluent in what are sometimes called minor languages.

Unlike Shenzhen, Guangdong province, and Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, Nanning doesn’t possess many advantages in the e-commerce supply chain.

Yet, with a low cost of living and government support for foreign trade with Southeast Asian nations, Nanning has shown an important strength. The city has also benefited from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement that took effect on Jan 1, 2022.

The Rcep agreement covers 15 Asia-Pacific countries, which include 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Over the next 20 years, the pact is expected to reduce up to 90 % of tariffs on goods traded among its members.

Nanning is located close to Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Thailand. Many foreigners have gravitated to Nanning, which has provided the city with a diverse language pool.

Nutchaya Seyungkun, a young Thai live-streaming anchor, has continued to live and work in Nanning after her graduation from Guangxi Minzu University in 2020. Besides anchoring e-commerce live-streaming sessions, Nutchaya said she is considering opening a Sino-Thai cultural company to promote exchange between the two countries.