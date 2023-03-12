China appoints ministers, emphasis on continuity

China kept its central bank governor and finance minister in their posts, unexpectedly retaining Yi Gang, 65, as governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and Liu Kun, 66, as finance minister, as both men have reached the official retirement age of 65.

Among other noticeable appointments, China's Premier Li Qiang nominated Ding Xuexiang, Zhang Guoqing, Liu Guozhong and He Lifeng as vice premiers. As expected, Wang Wentao stays on as commerce minister. Zheng Shanjie, governor and deputy party secretary of Zhejiang province, was approved to take over as head of the National Development and Reform Commission, the powerful state planner.