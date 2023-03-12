China appoints ministers, emphasis on continuitybackground-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, April 08, 2023
nationthailand
China appoints ministers, emphasis on continuity

China appoints ministers, emphasis on continuity

SUNDAY, March 12, 2023

China's rubber-stamp parliament on Sunday approved key appointments with unexpected moves geared towards tackling economic challenges on the home front and abroad.

China kept its central bank governor and finance minister in their posts, unexpectedly retaining Yi Gang, 65, as governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and Liu Kun, 66, as finance minister, as both men have reached the official retirement age of 65.

Among other noticeable appointments, China's Premier Li Qiang nominated Ding Xuexiang, Zhang Guoqing, Liu Guozhong and He Lifeng as vice premiers. As expected, Wang Wentao stays on as commerce minister. Zheng Shanjie, governor and deputy party secretary of Zhejiang province, was approved to take over as head of the National Development and Reform Commission, the powerful state planner.

President Xi Jinping has been installing allies in key roles amid a sweeping government reshuffle as he begins a third five-year term. The government has set a 2023 economic growth target of around 5%, up from 3% last year, which was among the weakest performances in decades.

Reuters

Related News

China’s Xi Jinping takes on unprecedented third term as president

Thai products losing market share in China, data shows

Thai school uniforms trending in China again thanks to pop star

 

 

 

 

TAGS
Chinaministersrubber-stamp parliament
RELATED
nationthailand