HK exec sees global appeal for TH films, suggests co-production ventures in China

Furthermore, as is usual at Filmmart, this year will have pavilions from several countries and regions showcasing unique content from their original sites.

"Things have changed since Covid-19; we now have online streaming services that play a larger role in the industry," he stated, providing instances. "This year, we have iQIYI, Tencent, and Youku."

Lau revealed that he constantly used Filmmart to reinforce Hong Kong's role as a trading hub not only for merchandise but also for services, such as creative services in the film industries.

“That is the reason why we urge all content creators from around the world to come to Hong Kong to find partners and investors,” said Lau.

“We are very happy this morning that Michelle Yeoh won the Oscar for the first time as the best actress from Asia, which is proof that Asian content is now mainstream.”

Lau and his colleagues are attempting to cultivate potential interaction across different pavilions in order to instruct as many partnership projects as possible, even between exhibitors.

Thai exhibitors could contact the organisation for business opportunities, he said.

According to data from 2022, the Chinese government authorised 80 percent of film projects for overseas partnership via Hong Kong. Filmmakers from mainland China are seeking collaboration with overseas partners as a result of the regulations and past statistics.

"We encourage all participants to take advantage of Hong Kong's platforms, including Filmmmart, to achieve their goals," Lau said.

Related Stories

Hong Kong to give away 500,000 free airline tickets worldwide

17,400 Cathay Pacific Air Tickets to be given away in Thailand in support of "Hello Hong Kong"

Hong Kong welcomes back visitors with its largest events line-up since reopening