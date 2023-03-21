HK exec sees global appeal for TH films, suggests co-production ventures in China
There is a huge market for Thai film content to be shown to the rest of Asia and beyond and “we want them to succeed", Patrick Lau, deputy executive director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), told The Nation in an exclusive interview.
Lau highlighted that Thai films have been very popular among trade buyers for many years, and there is potential to enter the film industry in mainland China for co-production projects.
The 27th edition of Hong Kong Filmart made its physical return to its home venue, the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai, after three consecutive years of hosting the event virtually due to the pandemic.
Filmmart is an international forum that brings together people from the film industry. It is not only about purchasing content licences, but also about post-production, co-production, filming locations, and film industry training.
Lau said that this year's Filmmart had welcomed almost 700 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions.
"In fact, face-to-face interaction is highly valued. As you can see, today is the first day of Filmmart after three years of online events. We are holding the event at the pre-pandemic level," Lau said.
He noted that the mask-free policy implemented in early March had helped the event make a strong comeback, with over 7,300 top entertainment leaders from 41 countries and regions in attendance.
Furthermore, as is usual at Filmmart, this year will have pavilions from several countries and regions showcasing unique content from their original sites.
"Things have changed since Covid-19; we now have online streaming services that play a larger role in the industry," he stated, providing instances. "This year, we have iQIYI, Tencent, and Youku."
Lau revealed that he constantly used Filmmart to reinforce Hong Kong's role as a trading hub not only for merchandise but also for services, such as creative services in the film industries.
“That is the reason why we urge all content creators from around the world to come to Hong Kong to find partners and investors,” said Lau.
“We are very happy this morning that Michelle Yeoh won the Oscar for the first time as the best actress from Asia, which is proof that Asian content is now mainstream.”
Lau and his colleagues are attempting to cultivate potential interaction across different pavilions in order to instruct as many partnership projects as possible, even between exhibitors.
Thai exhibitors could contact the organisation for business opportunities, he said.
According to data from 2022, the Chinese government authorised 80 percent of film projects for overseas partnership via Hong Kong. Filmmakers from mainland China are seeking collaboration with overseas partners as a result of the regulations and past statistics.
"We encourage all participants to take advantage of Hong Kong's platforms, including Filmmmart, to achieve their goals," Lau said.
