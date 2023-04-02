Ma Ying-jeou honours ancestors in mainland's Hunan Province

After lighting incense in front of his grandfather's grave Saturday morning, Ma read an elegiac address in the local dialect. Returning to his ancestral home for the first time, he was choked up with sobs several times and wiped his tears while reading.

"Dear grandfather, this is the first time in my life that I have come to the mainland to worship my ancestors and visit relatives. I am very moved," he said in front of the tomb.

"Your legacy reminds us to self-love and pursue self-improvement, help others for good, and be loyal to our duties. It is our most precious asset in life. It is inexhaustible," he added.

Ma was born in 1950 in Hong Kong to mainland parents from Xiangtan, Hunan. In a family of five children, Ma was the fourth child and the only son. His family left Hong Kong for Taiwan in 1952.

During his stay in Hunan, he also visited Zhounan Middle School on Friday where his mother stayed from 1933 to 1936.

Ma, leading a group from Taiwan, arrived in Shanghai on Monday for a 12-day visit to the mainland until April 7. The trip also encourages dialogue between youths from both sides of the Taiwan Straits.

China Daily

Asia News Network