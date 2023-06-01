For some Chinese travellers, slow is the way to go

Since they began operating in November 2013, two old-fashioned, green-coloured slow trains running between Tonghua, Jilin province, and Dandong, Liaoning province, have become known as the “trains of happiness” and have won heaps of praise from residents along the route.

The 321-kilometre rail line has 11 stops, most of which are located in rural areas with less-developed road systems. The trains have become residents’ preferred choice for daily travel or going out to sell their agricultural produce.

“Slow and inexpensive trains are reserved for the convenience of passengers,” said conductor Jin Mingshuo. “We have also expanded service while trying to keep fares low and service quality high.”

In 2019, the passenger transport department of the China Railway Shenyang Group, which operates the trains, set up a market area in the carriages to allow passengers to sell produce during their trips.

For Liu Ende, a retired teacher from Xiwei village in Fenghuangcheng, a county-level city under the administration of Dandong, his sales on the train now make up a large part of his family’s income.

“Every few days, I get on the train at the Shicheng Railway Station with what we have produced or picked in the mountains,” the 79-year-old said. “We sell some items all year round, including grains, eggs, mushrooms and wild vegetables and fruits.”