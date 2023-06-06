Man to sit gaokao for 27th time to realize his dream

Buried in his business, he only had time to sit the exam in 2002 and 2006. From 2010 to 2022, he sat for the exam for 13 consecutive years.

His best score came in 2018 when he got 469 out of a total of 750. In 2019, he scored 462. But he didn't apply to any university because his goal was Sichuan University, a Double First-Class university.

His repeated tries have earned him a reputation in gaokao and are met with mixed responses. His son, who took the test in 2011 with him and has graduated with a master's degree, doesn't want him to be under the spotlight. His wife said nothing so Liang took her silence as supportive.

Some netizens say he is wasting time and energy and he is putting on an act. Liang doesn't care about others' judgment. "Everyone pursues different things. You can't say who is right and who is wrong. As long as the law permits, it's reasonable," he said.

To prepare for the exam, Liang leaves home at 8 am, takes the subway to study at a friend's teahouse and goes home at 9-10 pm. There's a fixed table for him. At noon, he takes a nap on the bench.

At such an age, Liang said he finds it hard to get up early. He wants to realize his dream as soon as possible so he has decided not to fix his goal at Sichuan University this year. "I'll be ok with a key university. If my score is sufficient for a key university, I'll attend it," he said.

China Daily

Asia News Network