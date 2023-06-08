Chinese rocket successfully carries 26 satellites into space

The 30-metre, solid-propellant rocket blasted off at 12:10 pm on Wednesday and soon placed the satellites including the Shiyan 24A and 24B experimental satellites into preset orbits.

The 26 satellites are tasked with carrying out technological demonstrations and commercial remote-sensing operations, according to CAS Space, a Beijing-based rocket company owned by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Before the mission, the domestic record for the most satellites flown on a single mission was held by the first flight of the modified version of the Long March 8 rocket in February last year, which deployed 22 satellites. The world record is held by SpaceX's Falcon 9, which lifted 143 satellites in January 2021.

The ZK 1A conducted its debut flight at the Jiuquan centre in July last year, becoming the country's largest and most powerful solid-propellant rocket by that time.