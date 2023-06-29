Safeguarding Asia’s prosperity set to be complex: WEF panellists

But the second-most attended session on the opening day of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of New Champions turned out to be an evening session, Safeguarding Asia’s Prosperity.

Close to 300 delegates and participants turned up to better understand the future trajectory of Asia’s outlook.

Despite the promising signs of Asia’s economy lifting global growth, the region finds itself caught amid intense geopolitical tensions between the United States and China.

Other challenges loom, noted panellists at the session, which was developed in collaboration with The Straits Times, and was moderated by ST editor Jaime Ho.